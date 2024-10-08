Evercore ISI Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $4.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 732,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. agilon health has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

