Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CURB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Curbline Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 470,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,707. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

