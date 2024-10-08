TerraClassicUSD Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $125.50 million and approximately $60.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,585,714 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,297,595 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

