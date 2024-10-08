CashBackPro Hits 1-Day Volume of $154,261.30 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and $154,261.30 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 104% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.14421813 USD and is up 91.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $360,278.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

