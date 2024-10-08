Financial Contrast: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) versus ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and ALX Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$235.94 million ($3.97) -8.42 ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$160.80 million ($3.72) -0.44

Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALX Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -68.85% -59.96% ALX Oncology N/A -100.56% -77.06%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dyne Therapeutics and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10 ALX Oncology 0 2 5 0 2.71

Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.45%. ALX Oncology has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 643.90%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. It also has collaboration agreement for Evorpacept combination programs comprising Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for zanidatamab, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors; Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative with an ADC, fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, under Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with breast cancer; MD Anderson Cancer Center with rituximab and lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with indolent and aggressive NHL; Sanofi with isatuximab and dexamethasone, under Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Academic Gastrointestinal Cancer Consortium with pembrolizumab and cetuximab, under Phase 2 trial to treat refractory microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer; and University of Pittsburgh with liposomal doxorubicin and pembrolizumab, under Phase 2 trial recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, the company has collaboration agreement with Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of ALTA-002, a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

