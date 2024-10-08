Horizen Price Tops $7.82 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00012506 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $121.27 million and $4.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00035346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,516,619 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.