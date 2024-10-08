Cookie Price Reaches $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Cookie has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $586,618.43 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cookie alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00253235 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,941,551 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,763,367.26185666 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02268924 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $578,861.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.