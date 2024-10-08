DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $364.41 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00253235 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00389321 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7,521,629.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

