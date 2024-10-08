ABCMETA Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $19,339.23 and approximately $2.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,476.41 or 0.99967489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

