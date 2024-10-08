Reviewing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TXNM Energy and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 IDACORP 0 7 0 0 2.00

Profitability

TXNM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. IDACORP has a consensus price target of $103.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than IDACORP.

This table compares TXNM Energy and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 4.50% 10.15% 2.36% IDACORP 15.04% 9.16% 3.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TXNM Energy and IDACORP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.84 billion 2.12 $88.35 million N/A N/A IDACORP $1.82 billion 2.96 $261.20 million $4.98 20.36

IDACORP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXNM Energy.

Dividends

TXNM Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. IDACORP pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats TXNM Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2023, it had approximately 4,762 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 11 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 29,714 pole-miles of distribution lines, and 131 MW of battery storage, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 633,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

