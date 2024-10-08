Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $201,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,487,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.74. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

