Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys New Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP makes up approximately 0.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,706 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

