Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Shares of 307,993 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,000. CSX accounts for about 4.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 2.4 %

CSX stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.