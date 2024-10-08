Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.79.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

