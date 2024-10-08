Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

