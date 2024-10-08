Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,399,000. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,929,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

