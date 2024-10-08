Greenfield Savings Bank Has $2.52 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $419.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $426.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.12 and a 200-day moving average of $397.92.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

