Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 2,193 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,233,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.