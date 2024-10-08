Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 836 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $59.17.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.