Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $249,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IBMQ opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.