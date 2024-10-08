Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,136,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEI opened at $100.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

