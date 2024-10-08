Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,272 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.