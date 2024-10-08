Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

