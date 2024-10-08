Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 410 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.