Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.83 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $35,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

