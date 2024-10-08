Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

GTEK stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.