Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,563 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after buying an additional 480,047 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,375 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,907,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 101,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.