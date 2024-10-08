Security National Bank Acquires 350 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 541.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

