City Center Advisors LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

