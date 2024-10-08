Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:BAPR opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

