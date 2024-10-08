Security National Bank Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Security National Bank cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

