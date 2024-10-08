Security National Bank Has $1.66 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Security National Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 820.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.04.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $905.94 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $945.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.