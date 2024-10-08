SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lowered by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

