City Center Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after buying an additional 1,063,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

