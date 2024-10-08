City Center Advisors LLC Acquires 8,421 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up 1.1% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. City Center Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,645,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BUFF opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

