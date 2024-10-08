iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is City Center Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of City Center Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,665.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFA opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.