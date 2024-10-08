361 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.07.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $584.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.84. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

