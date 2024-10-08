CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.8% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CVS opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.