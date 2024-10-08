City Center Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

City Center Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.7% of City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 274,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,301,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after acquiring an additional 511,646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPYG stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

