City Center Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $765,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

PTBD stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

