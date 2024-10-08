City Center Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

