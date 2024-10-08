City Center Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 18.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS UJUL opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $81.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.