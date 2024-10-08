JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 10.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

