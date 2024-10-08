City Center Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

City Center Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 241,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of BOCT opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

