Kure Advisory LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned 0.72% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

