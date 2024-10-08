Security National Bank Buys 137 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

