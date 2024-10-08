Bank of New Hampshire Has $420,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

