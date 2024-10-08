Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

