Bank of New Hampshire Has $142,000 Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 5,370.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

