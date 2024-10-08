Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 195,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 85.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

